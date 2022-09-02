Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on Sept 3: Officials
Rajapaksa fled the country after Sri Lanka spiralled into an economic chaos which triggered severe shortages of food and fuel which turned into a political turmoil.
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home Saturday, a top defence official told AFP on Friday.
"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday.
China must be held accountable for its actions in Xinjiang: Canada
The Canadian government wants China to be held to account for its actions in the province of Xinjiang after a damning report from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. That report found that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the Government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies”. China has already denied the findings in the UN report.
Canada approves use of ‘bivalent’ Covid-19 vaccine
Canadian health authorities have approved for use the first “bivalent” Covid-19 vaccine in the country. The approval of the vaccine, manufactured by the American company Moderna, was announced on Thursday by Health Canada. The department's chief medical adviser Dr Supriya Sharma described it as “essentially two vaccines in one”. Canadian health authorities called for rates of booster vaccinations to rise to prevent difficulties later in the year, as temperatures drop.
Lufthansa pilots on strike, 800 flights likely to be cancelled today
German airlines major Lufthansa is expected to cancel 800 flights on Friday after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike, starting at midnight, over non-approval of salary hike. The Vereinigung Cockpit union told news agency Reuters that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services.
'No, no, 40 crore': Imran Khan's population gaffe goes viral
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's another on-camera gaffe has gone viral where he confused the population of Pakistan and cited figures which show that Pakistan's population is now fewer than what it was when the country was formed. "When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone prompted from the side to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore."
Starbucks names Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO. 5 things to know
Coffee giant Starbucks on Thursday named Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer who will replace Howard Schultz. Schultz will continue as interim chief until April 2023, after which he will continue as a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors. Independent Starbucks Board of Director's chair Mellody Hobson in a statement called Laxman Narasimhan an “inspiring leader”. The 55-year-old has held several leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.
