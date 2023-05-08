DeSantis caught red-handed - Leaked footage reveals his calculated attempt to please Trump supporters

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gears up for a potential presidential run in 2024, his 2018 attempts to navigate around former President Donald Trump have resurfaced and put him in hot water. ABC News recently obtained footage of DeSantis' 2018 debate prep sessions, where he was seen grappling with the challenge of balancing his own opinions with the need to retain Trump's voters. ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In the video, DeSantis was asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who played the role of Democrat Andrew Gillum, if there was any issue he disagreed with President Trump on. DeSantis, then a congressman, replied with a deep sigh, "I have to figure out how to do this... Obviously there is, because I mean I voted contrary to him in the Congress. I have to frame it in a way that's not going to piss off all his voters."

DeSantis then went on to explain that he would support Trump's agenda, but if he had a disagreement, he would talk to him in private. This rare behind-the-scenes footage provides a glimpse into how DeSantis calculated how to appeal to Trump's base while carving out his own lane as a candidate. It is a balance that he may need to perfect if he hopes to secure the Republican nomination in 2024.

Freshly uncovered by ABC News, are over two hours of raw internal tapes from DeSantis' 2018 debate preparation sessions, which were never publicly released. Within these videos, we witness DeSantis engage in heated debates with his advisors, including Gaetz and the then-state representative Byron Donalds, who assumed the role of DeSantis' opponent, as they hashed out various issues and potential responses to questions.

During one of these sessions, the team addressed DeSantis' likability concerns. One advisor recommended that DeSantis jot down "LIKABLE" in all caps on the top of his notepad immediately upon reaching the podium on debate night. "You must adopt a likable and dismissive tone, without being condescending," added another advisor to DeSantis.

However, some of the team's suggestions on how to hit at his opponent were dismissed by DeSantis, who can be heard saying off-camera, "I think it makes me look like an a**hole."

Insiders privy to DeSantis' primary debate preparation have disclosed that his team is focusing on controlling his facial expressions during the debates. DeSantis' facial expressions were scrutinized when he was quizzed about lagging behind Trump in the polls during his recent Japan visit. His energetic response went viral, with a clip amassing nearly 20 million views.

A previous advisor who participated in DeSantis' debate prep in the past disclosed that "Ron always struggled with keeping his composure when under attack, and it showed on his face. It remains to be seen how he would handle himself with Trump standing opposite him."

Despite his team's efforts, DeSantis' backing has waned in recent weeks following a barrage of criticism from Trump. According to polls, he is expected to face a daunting challenge if he decides to run in 2024.

DeSantis' squad has already commenced preparations for the upcoming GOP primary debates, which include revisiting his past debate performances. Insiders familiar with the preparations have divulged that he is likely to forego announcing an exploratory committee and will launch a complete campaign next month.