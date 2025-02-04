New York is defined by its iconic yellow taxis, stretching down Manhattan's long avenues as far as the eye can see. Desperate: New York taxi drivers push for bathroom break relief

But a challenge that may not occur to the average rider is how the drivers of cabs and ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft, who work as much as 12 hours a day, can take a comfort break.

Currently drivers are forced to hunt for an ever-dwindling number of parking spaces for somewhere to stop before they can go inside to relieve themselves.

Taxi driver representatives are now pushing to be given special placards that would allow them to stop briefly in spots that would otherwise be off limits, like bus lanes.

"Drivers are being tortured by not being able to stop and use the restroom when they need to," said Fernando Mateo of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, which is leading the campaign and represents 30,000 drivers, most of whom work for ride-hailing services.

"We have worked hard to get barber shops, restaurants and small businesses to allow taxi drivers to go use the bathroom, but when they come back out, within minutes, they get a ticket. And now the tickets are being issued by automation."

Local media report that, in desperation, some drivers have been forced to relieve themselves besides their cars, opening them up to public urination penalties.

"If they get caught relieving themselves next to their car, then it's called indecent exposure, and at that point you could lose your license," Fernando said.

"So what we're asking the city is to issue a permit that when they are using a bathroom, they would place it on their windshield, and they have 10 minutes to do what they have to do and come back out."

Yellow cab driver Dorjee Nangyal, 49, said he would welcome the ability to stop without risking a ticket which could wipe out an entire day's profit.

"The police give you a ticket, you have to stay in the car. If I go to the toilet, I'll get a ticket. I've had a ticket too many times," said Nangyal from his taxi as he waited for fares outside Manhattan's Grand Central station.

A spokesman for the Taxi and Limousine Commission , Jason Kersten, said "access to restrooms for TLC drivers is fundamental to humane working conditions, and an important issue that we take seriously."

"We are constantly seeking ways to expand bathroom access for TLC drivers within our limited public space, including working with our partners at the Department of Transport to identify spots for new taxi and for-hire vehicle relief stands."

gw/bjt

