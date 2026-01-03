Did scientists find alien signals from 3I/ATLAS? New radio scan has the answer

Astronomers recently carried out a radio scan of the interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS as it passed near Earth. The object, which originated outside the solar system, has drawn attention since its discovery earlier this year. This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas as it streaks through space, 190 million miles from Earth, on Nov 19, 2025.(AP)

Questions around its nature intensified after some researchers publicly suggested it could be artificial. While most scientists described 3I/ATLAS as a comet, the debate prompted calls for direct observational evidence.

In response, astronomers conducted a targeted search for radio signals that could indicate technological activity. The observations were timed to coincide with the object’s closest approach to Earth.

Radio telescope used for targeted scan

According to Gizmodo, the search was conducted by the Breakthrough Listen program, a long-running scientific initiative focused on identifying potential signs of intelligent life beyond Earth. The scan took place on December 18.

Researchers used the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. The 100-meter radio telescope is widely used in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence due to its sensitivity.

At the time of the observations, 3I/ATLAS was approximately 167 million miles from Earth.

The telescope monitored the object across four radio frequency bands. Scientists were specifically looking for narrowband radio signals, which are considered potential indicators of artificial technology.

Results of the technosignature search

The study, which has not yet undergone peer review, reported “no credible detections of narrowband radio technosignatures originating from 3I/ATLAS,” the researchers wrote, as cited by Gizmodo.

The initial scan detected nearly 470,000 signals that appeared unusual. Further analysis showed that most of these signals also appeared when the telescope was pointed away from the object.

The remaining signals were later identified as human-made radio interference.

Researchers noted that two other teams conducted independent searches of 3I/ATLAS at different frequencies.

Neither group detected credible artificial radio signals.

Scientific interest

Scientists say the findings support the view that 3I/ATLAS is a natural object. It is only the third interstellar visitor ever detected, making it a rare opportunity for study.

According to Gizmodo, astronomers believe the object is older, larger, and faster than the two previously discovered interstellar objects. It also shows distinct chemical and physical characteristics.

Although 3I/ATLAS is now leaving the solar system, researchers will continue analyzing the data collected during its passage. The findings are expected to improve understanding of objects formed around other stars.