Did these royal family members did not want Charles to be King? ‘Plot to…’

Britain's monarch King Charles once suspected that his family members were plotting to oust him from his position as inheritor of the throne after his popularity reduced following his divorce from Princess Diana, a new biography revealed. Author Nigel Cawthorne talked about these fears that King Charles allegedly had in the 1990s in his book ‘Windsor Spares: The Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Soap Opera!’. In 1990s, then-Prince Charles' public image crashed following his separation from Diana. Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)

In 1995, Princess Diana spoke to the BBC in a bombshell interview in which she said that she had doubts as to whether her husband could handle being king. Following the interview, the couple divorced.

"When Charles's popularity hit rock bottom after the break-up of his marriage and his continuing association with Camilla Parker-Bowles, he began to suspect that brothers Andrew and Edward were plotting against him," Nigel Cawthorne wrote.

"After Diana said in an interview on Panorama that she did not think Charles would be king, he convinced himself that Diana and Fergie [Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson] had plans to replace him as heir and announce that, in the event of the Queen's death or abdication, Andrew would be regent until [Prince] William was eighteen," he continued.

"History was studded with regents who went on to become king. Even Britain had one in George IV, formerly the thoroughly disreputable Prince Regent," he said.

In the interview, Princess Diana had said, “I don't think any of us know the answer to that,” when asked if she thought Charles would one day be king.

“And obviously it's a question that's in everybody's head. But who knows, who knows what fate will produce, who knows what circumstances will provoke," she said, adding, “My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows others things, yes.”

