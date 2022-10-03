Home / World News / ‘Didn’t meet draft criteria': Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home

‘Didn’t meet draft criteria': Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens.

Russia-Ukraine War: A local resident sits inside a car next to a destroyed house, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday.

Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. [

"In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

Read more: ‘Even out of love for his own…’: Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine war

"About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service."

Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

The chaotic mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine has also prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee from the country to avoid a draft that was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialities but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

Some 2,000 people have been arrested at anti-war protests in more than 30 towns and cities, and some of them promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.

russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
