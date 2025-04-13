Dominican leader calls India's digital inclusion efforts 'amazing'

Isaac E Vasquez Montilla, Director of Public Innovation at Dominican Republic's Ministry of Public Administration hailed the digital transformation taking place in India and highlighted the positive aspects of digital services to enhance efficiency in public services' delivery. Director of Public Innovation at Dominican Republic's Ministry of Public Administration hailed the digital transformation of India(PTI)

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, Montilla told ANI that technology is being used to provide public services in a quick and easy manner. "Digital platform is the best way for the benefit of all the citizens."

AI and DPI can be put together for the best

He noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) can be put together for the best.

Montilla shared examples of how platforms are being built in the Dominican Republic for integrating services into one platform for access to services like health and education.

He noted that apart from the government financing these projects, there is a need for other players to step in for bringing the digital revolution faster.

Speaking about the digital landscape of India, he said, "India is an amazing example."

Referring to previous session, he said that "DPI plus AI is the bridge for 1 billion of Indian people, so it's amazing."

He called the financial sector digitisation as another amazing step in India's digital transformation.

Comparing the population of the Dominican Republic to Delhi, Isaac E Vasquez Montilla said, “We are 10 million people in Dominican Republic. In just Delhi, I believe that you are 30 million people, so you know it's amazing what you are doing for the digital inclusion for all the people here in India and of course it's a really good example for all the countries around the world.”