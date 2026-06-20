Dominican Republic fire videos: Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort engulfed in fire as guests flee to the beach - watch

A massive fire tore through the luxury beachfront resort Viva Dominicus Bayahibe in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Dramatic videos from the Dominican Republic showed towering flames and thick black smoke consuming parts of the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort. (X | @GojkoEEA) Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort is located on the Bayahibe-La Romana coast in the eastern Dominican Republic. Videos circulating online showed flames racing through thatched-roof structures as frightened tourists gathered on the beach. According to eyewitness accounts shared by The Sun, the blaze spread rapidly and appeared to overwhelm the initial firefighting response. The witness said the scale of the fire exceeded available equipment and required additional support units to bring it under control.

Also read: Bushwick fire: Videos show major blaze at 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn, NYC Cause remains unknown as investigation continues Footage showed towering flames engulfing sections of the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort while thick black smoke billowed into the sky above the popular Caribbean tourist destination. One video shows terrified onlookers and guests escaping the scene as the fire spreads. In another video, scores of vacationers can be seen standing waist-deep in the water as the fire rages in the distance.

As the fire quickly spread, emergency personnel raced to the site. According to the authorities, they are currently working nonstop to contain the fire. Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire. Authorities are expected to conduct a formal investigation once the affected areas are declared safe and emergency operations conclude. ABC News reported that at least 15 firefighting units are battling the blaze at the resort.