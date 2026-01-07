‘Donald, I beg you’: What Trump claims France's Emmanuel Macron told him on tariffs
Donald Trump claimed that the United States has subsidised global healthcare for decades and that his "Most Favoured Nation" policy forced rapid compliance.
US President Donald Trump made a mocking impression of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, claiming that he used threats of tariffs to coerce France’s leader to increase prescription drug prices.
Addressing Republican lawmakers, Trump claimed that the United States has subsidised global healthcare for decades and that his 'Most Favoured Nation' policy forced rapid compliance.
According to the Republican leader, he asked Macron to raise prescription drug charges because Americans are paying "14 times" more than French consumers — something the French President initially refused.
Then came the threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all French imports to the US, including champagnes and wine. That, Trump claimed, made Macron “beg” him for a deal and give in to the demands of his administration.
"'Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200 per cent or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don't tell the population, I beg you.' Every country said the same thing," Trump said in an impression of Macron’s voice.
The Republican leader stated that if he had imposed tariffs on French products, it would have been "42 times more expensive" than the requested drug price hike. Agreeing to his demand, France increased drug prices from $10 per pill to $30, while US prices dropped.
Neither Macron nor the French government has yet responded after Trump's immediate remarks.
Donald Trump’s big claims on his tariff threats
Trump continued to make big claims on his tariff threats, claiming that all countries agreed to quadruple their drug prices within “3.2 minutes” of him threatening to impose levies on imports. "We would be honoured to quadruple our drug prices, if that's what you like," Trump said about his supposed conversation with other global leaders.
The remarks came as Trump advances his Most Favoured Nation policy, which aims to lower US prescription drug prices by tying Medicare payments to the lowest prices drug manufacturers charge in other developed nations.
Trump has said he had negotiated sharp reductions in prescription drug prices under the new policy, with cuts of "400, 500, and even 600 per cent," and announced that reduced prices would be available starting in January through a new website, TrumpRx.gov.
Earlier, Trump warned that Washington could further raise tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi does not address US concerns over Russian oil imports.
“Modi is a very good guy and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we could raise tariffs on them very quickly,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday (local time).