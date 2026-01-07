‘Donald, I beg you’: What Trump claims France's Emmanuel Macron told him on tariffs

US President Donald Trump made a mocking impression of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, claiming that he used threats of tariffs to coerce France’s leader to increase prescription drug prices. US President Donald Trump talks to French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP File)

Addressing Republican lawmakers, Trump claimed that the United States has subsidised global healthcare for decades and that his 'Most Favoured Nation' policy forced rapid compliance.

According to the Republican leader, he asked Macron to raise prescription drug charges because Americans are paying "14 times" more than French consumers — something the French President initially refused.

Then came the threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all French imports to the US, including champagnes and wine. That, Trump claimed, made Macron “beg” him for a deal and give in to the demands of his administration.

"'Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200 per cent or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don't tell the population, I beg you.' Every country said the same thing," Trump said in an impression of Macron’s voice.