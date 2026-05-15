'He was 100% correct': Trump agrees with Xi's 'declining nation' take on US, blames Biden

US President Donald Trump has accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks that America was a declining nation, but said that assessment applied to the period when ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden was in charge. Trump said he agreed ‘100 percent’ with Xi’s assessment, adding that 'he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration'.

The US president said Xi Jinping was not referring to how the US is rising under his leadership when he said that America was a 'declining nation'. (Reuters)

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The US president said Xi was not referring to how the US is rising under his leadership. Trump defended his administration’s record, claiming the United States had witnessed an 'incredible rise' during the ‘16 spectacular months’ of his presidency.

'Our country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender policies for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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“President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration, which includes all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!) — Strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again, with a record 18 trillion dollars being invested into the United States by others, best U.S. job market in history, with more people working in the United States right now than ever before, ending country destroying DEI, and so many other things that it would be impossible to readily list. In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time,” read Trump's post.

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{{^usCountry}} “Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline,” Trump wrote. “But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline,” Trump wrote. “But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US president also claimed Xi had ‘congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time’ and expressed hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would become ‘stronger and better than ever before’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US president also claimed Xi had ‘congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time’ and expressed hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would become ‘stronger and better than ever before’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump’s remarks came amid a high-profile summit in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed trade, Taiwan, Iran, and broader US-China ties. During the meeting, Xi reportedly urged cooperation between the two countries and warned against rivalry and conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s remarks came amid a high-profile summit in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed trade, Taiwan, Iran, and broader US-China ties. During the meeting, Xi reportedly urged cooperation between the two countries and warned against rivalry and conflict. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubham Pandey ...Read More Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world. Read Less

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