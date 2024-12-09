Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump aides contact Google, Meta, Snap over online drug sales: Report

Reuters |
Dec 09, 2024 04:52 AM IST

The transition officials want to hear from the companies about their priorities and any barriers to addressing issues around the sales of drugs online.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has invited five major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms to a meeting in mid-December about dealing with online sales of drugs, The Information reported on Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has invited five major tech companies to a meeting in mid-December.(REUTERS)
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has invited five major tech companies to a meeting in mid-December.(REUTERS)

A representative for Jim Carroll, the drug czar during Trump's first term, and Trump's transition team emailed staffers from the three tech giants on Thursday, as well as those from Snap and TikTok, to invite them to a call, the report added, citing a person with direct knowledge of the correspondence.

The transition officials want to hear from the companies about their priorities and any barriers to addressing issues around the sales of drugs online, the person told the Information.

Google, Microsoft, Meta, Snap, TikTok and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Trump has vowed to get Mexico to do more to stop the flow of fentanyl to the U.S., which has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and threatened to impose steep tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada unless those countries curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

In November, Trump also said in a post on Truth Social that he "will be working on a large scale United States Advertising Campaign, explaining how bad fentanyl is for people to use."

READ | Donald Trump says 'can't guarantee tariffs won't impact US prices', keeps door open for revenge prosecutions

In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. prosecutors were investigating Meta's role and whether it profited from the sale and distribution of drugs on Facebook and Instagram.

In January, eBay agreed to pay $59 million and upgrade compliance measures to resolve U.S. Department of Justice allegations that it didn't do enough to stop criminals from buying devices for making counterfeit drugs, including pills laced with fentanyl.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On