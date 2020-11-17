e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official

Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 06:31 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said on Monday.
President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said on Monday.(Reuters)
         

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said on Monday.

Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Iran policy can be an opportunity for Joe Biden

The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.

“He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward,” the official said.

tags
top news
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In