Donald Trump backs hostage exchange with Hamas as Gaza peace plan advances: ‘Now or never’

As the Gaza peace plan advances, US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared on his Truth Social the photograph of the massive rally in Tel Aviv for the release of hostages in Hamas captivity. Donald Trump shared the photograph from Tel Aviv rally where tens of thousands had gathered to call for prisoner exchange. (Truth Social)

Tens of thousands gathered in the Israeli capital on Saturday night holding a huge banner atop the crowd that read “It’s now or never.”

The rally was held at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square where former hostages addressed the crowd and expressed hopes with Trump's peace plan, Times of Israel reported.

Release of hostages held by Hamas after October 7 attacks has been a key demand from the Israeli side. In another post on Truth Social, Trump said that while Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" for Gaza, ceasefire will be effective “immediately” and prisoner exchange will begin when Hamas confirms.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED! (sic)” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Friday, Trump ordered Israel to immediately stop bombing on Gaza after Hamas said it accepted parts of the peace proposal and agreed to release all the remaining hostages taken during October 7 attacks.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he said.

However, dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday despite Trump calling for an end to bombings on Gaza. At least 36 people were killed in bombardments and airstrikes in the devastated Palestinian enclave since Trump pressed Israel to halt its attacks late on Friday.

News agency Reuters reported that 18 people died in sporadic incidents, while 18 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Israel said it had targeted a Hamas militant who had posed a threat to its troops in the area.

The military "regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians and works to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible," Israel said in a statement.