Donald Trump blasts Emmanuel Macron for ‘very nasty statement’ on NATO

“It’s a tough statement, though, when you make a statement like that, that is a very, very nasty statement to essentially 28, including them, 28 countries,” Trump told reporters as he met the head of NATO in London.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain.
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain.(Photo: Reuters)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron had been “very insulting” by describing NATO as “brain dead” as the two leaders prepared to attend a NATO summit.

“I think that, you know, you have a very high unemployment rate in France. France is not doing well economically at all. They’re starting to tax other people’s products so therefore we go and tax them.”

