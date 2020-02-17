e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Donald Trump calls for Russia to stop backing Syrian ‘atrocities’

Donald Trump calls for Russia to stop backing Syrian ‘atrocities’

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump “expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria and... conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities.”

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 07:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Backed by Russian air strikes, Syrian government forces have kept up the assault in Idlib and areas of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces since December.
Backed by Russian air strikes, Syrian government forces have kept up the assault in Idlib and areas of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces since December.(Reuters image)
         

President Donald Trump has called for Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime’s “atrocities” as he expressed US concern over violence in the Idlib region, the White House said.

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump “expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria and... conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities.” President Bashar al-Assad’s forces made new gains Sunday in their offensive against the last major rebel bastion in the northwest region of Idlib.

Backed by Russian air strikes, Syrian government forces have kept up the assault in Idlib and areas of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces since December.

On Sunday, after clashes and air strikes, regime forces “were in control of all the villages and small towns around Aleppo for the first time since 2012,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Russian-backed offensive has triggered the largest wave of displacement in Syria’s civil war, with 800,000 people fleeing since December, the United Nations says.

In the Saturday phone call with Erdogan, Trump also “reiterated that continued foreign interference in Libya would only serve to worsen the situation.” Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival administrations vying for power.

States including Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt support strongman Khalifa Haftar, while the UN-recognised Government of National Accord is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

tags
top news
FATF meet to focus on Pakistan action over terror funding
FATF meet to focus on Pakistan action over terror funding
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
J&K holds security meet ahead of elections, will get army’s help
J&K holds security meet ahead of elections, will get army’s help
40 US nationals infected with coronavirus on Japan ship as others fly home
40 US nationals infected with coronavirus on Japan ship as others fly home
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news