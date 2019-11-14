e-paper
Donald Trump expects to ‘work something out’ with Erdogan, senators on F-35s

During a White House meeting attended by Erdogan, five Republican Senators, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a reporter asked Trump about the F-35 programme.

world Updated: Nov 14, 2019 06:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he and Turkish President Tayipp Erdogan were talking about the F-35 fighter jet programme
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he and Turkish President Tayipp Erdogan were talking about the F-35 fighter jet programme (REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he and Turkish President Tayipp Erdogan were talking about the F-35 fighter jet programme with Republican U.S. senators, after Washington removed Turkey from the programme over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system.

During a White House meeting attended by Erdogan, five Republican Senators, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a reporter asked Trump about the F-35 programme.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re talking about with our great senators. There are a lot of alternatives. We’ll work something out. I project that we will work something out,” Trump said.

