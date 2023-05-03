Donald Trump goes on rampage, throws reporter's phones and kicks him off plane for questioning criminal probe

Former President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight once again, and this time it's for more than just his potential candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election. The ex-president has reportedly caused quite a stir by kicking an NBC reporter off his plane after being questioned about the criminal probe by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event.(AP)

According to Vanity Fair, the incident took place on March 25, 2023, after Trump's campaign rally in Waco, Texas. During an informal press gaggle aboard his plane, former President Donald Trump was engaged in a conversation with a group of reporters, when NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard remarked that he appeared "frustrated" by the ongoing investigation. This observation appeared to trigger an angry response from the former president, who immediately shut down any further questioning on the topic.

"I’m not frustrated by anything," Trump replied, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post. "What am I, frustrated? I just did a speech for two hours. I’m not frustrated by it. It’s a fake investigation. We did nothing wrong. I told you that. … It’s the exact opposite. This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst at it. Don’t ask me any more questions," he said.

However, things escalated when Hillyard attempted to ask another question about the probe almost thirty minutes later. Trump reportedly became enraged, grabbing the reporter's phones from the table and throwing them aside in a fit of anger according to Vanity Fair.

The incident was captured on audio, and in the recording, Trump can be heard instructing his aides to "Get him out of here. Let’s go, get him out of here. Out of here. Out of here," he said.

It is unclear whether Hillyard was removed from Trump's plane, but Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the media that "no negative incidents" involving reporters ever occurred on his plane.

This is not the first time that Trump has had a run-in with the media. As the president of the United States, he frequently shut down reporters as “fake news” and often refused to answer their questions.

Trump has been the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election and has called the investigation into the hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

While many have criticized Trump for his behavior towards the media, his supporters see it as a sign of strength and a refreshing change from the norm. Some argue that the media has been biased against Trump from the beginning and that he is simply standing up for himself and his supporters.