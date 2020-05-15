e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump hopes for Covid-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’

Donald Trump hopes for Covid-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

world Updated: May 15, 2020 22:55 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters file photo)
         

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.

“We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.

