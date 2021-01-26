IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP

Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face impeachment trial, will test a political party still sorting itself out for the post-Trump era.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST

Democrats marched the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate Monday night for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the US Capitol.

It's an early sign of Trump's enduring sway over the party.

The House prosecutors delivered the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection," making the ceremonial walk across the Capitol to the Senate. But Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since the Jan. 6 riot. Instead Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questions whether Trump's repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden's election really amounted to incitement.

What seemed for some Democrats like an open-shut case that played out for the world on live television, as Trump encouraged a rally mob to “fight like hell" for his presidency, is running into a Republican Party that feels very differently. Not only are there legal concerns, but senators are wary of crossing the former president and his legions of followers who are their voters. Security remains tight at the Capitol.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said if Congress starts holding impeachment trials of former officials, what's next: “Could we go back and try President Obama?”

Besides, he suggested, Trump has already been held to account. “One way in our system you get punished is losing an election.”

Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face impeachment trial, will test a political party still sorting itself out for the post-Trump era. Republican senators are balancing the demands of deep-pocketed donors who are distancing themselves from Trump and voters who demand loyalty to him. One Republican, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, announced Monday he would not seek reelection in 2022 citing the polarized political atmosphere.

For Democrats the tone, tenor and length of the upcoming trial, so early in Biden's presidency, poses its own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between their vow to hold Trump accountable and their eagerness to deliver on the new administration's priorities following their sweep of control of the House, Senate and White House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans appear more eager to argue over trial process than the substance of the impeachment case against Trump, perhaps to avoid casting judgment on the former president's “role in fomenting the despicable attack” on the Capitol.

He said there's only one question "senators of both parties will have to answer before God and their own conscience: Is former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection against the United States?”

Failing to conduct the trial would amount to a “get-out-jail-free card” for other officials accused of wrongdoing on their way out the door, Schumer said.

On Monday, it was learned that Chief Justice John Roberts is not expected to preside at the trial, as he did during Trump’s first impeachment, potentially affecting the gravitas of the proceedings. The shift is said to be in keeping with protocol because Trump is no longer in office.

Instead, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D- Vt., who serves in the largely ceremonial role of Senate president pro-tempore, is set to preside.

Leaders in both parties agreed to a short delay in the proceedings that serves their political and practical interests, even as National Guard troops remain at the Capitol amid security threats on lawmakers ahead of the trial.

The start date gives Trump’s new legal team time to prepare its case, while also providing more than a month's distance from the passions of the bloody riot. For the Democratic-led Senate, the intervening weeks provide prime time to confirm some of Biden’s key Cabinet nominees.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., questioned how his colleagues who were in the Capitol that day could see the insurrection as anything other than a “stunning violation” of the nation's history of peaceful transfers of power.

“It is a critical moment in American history,” Coons said Sunday in an interview.

An early vote to dismiss the trial probably would not succeed, given that Democrats now control the Senate. Still, the mounting Republican opposition to the proceedings indicates that many GOP senators would eventually vote to acquit Trump. Democrats would need the support of 17 Republicans — a high bar — to convict him.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he doesn't believe the Senate has the constitutional authority to convict Trump after he has left office.

“I think a lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago,” Cotton said.

Democrats reject that argument, pointing to an 1876 impeachment of a secretary of war who had already resigned and to opinions by many legal scholars. Democrats also say that a reckoning of the first invasion of the Capitol since the War of 1812, perpetrated by rioters egged on by a president as Electoral College votes were being tallied, is necessary to ensure such a siege never happens again.

A few GOP senators have agreed with Democrats, though not close to the number that will be needed to convict Trump.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he believes "what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense.” Romney said, “If not, what is?”

But Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump when the Senate acquitted the then-president in last year’s trial, appears to be an outlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
world news

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Joe Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:43 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
world news

US Covid-19 numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
world news

Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The global number of Covid-19 cases reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193, according to the WHO data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
world news

Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate Covid

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:12 AM IST
In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Election lawsuit citing ‘Lord of the Rings’ is tweaked after ‘a Bit of Rest’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The suit, filed Jan. 18 in federal court in Waco, Texas, names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face impeachment trial, will test a political party still sorting itself out for the post-Trump era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
world news

Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking Covid-19 vaccine supplies

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
China had also fast-tracked approval for supplies of active ingredients to make AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil, Bolsonaro tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden places a protective mask on during an executive signing event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )
US President Joe Biden places a protective mask on during an executive signing event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

China tests Joe Biden’s will on strategic flash point of Taiwan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
The US State Department issued a statement affirming Washington’s “rock-solid” commitment to Taipei and urging Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variant discovered in Britain could also be associated with higher mortality, although the evidence around that is uncertain.(AFP)
The variant discovered in Britain could also be associated with higher mortality, although the evidence around that is uncertain.(AFP)
world news

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The three major variants of concern identified so far were discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. All three variants are thought to be more transmissible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden had mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on government property, urging "every American to mask up for the next 100 days(AP)
President Joe Biden had mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on government property, urging "every American to mask up for the next 100 days(AP)
world news

Biden to sign order keeping travel restrictions on Europe, says White House

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Last week, Biden had announced that travellers flying to the US from foreign countries will be required to mandatorily quarantine upon their arrival and pass a Covid-19 test before departure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.(Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.(Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
world news

US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST
  • The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca's main trial in Britain started testing on adults no older than 55 because it initially focused on healthcare personnel and frontline workers in active duty.(Reuters)
AstraZeneca's main trial in Britain started testing on adults no older than 55 because it initially focused on healthcare personnel and frontline workers in active duty.(Reuters)
world news

AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly

Reuters, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports the vaccine - co-developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University - had an efficacy of 8% or less than 10%, respectively, in those over 65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden's early moves seemed designed to signal that she intends to be more active than her predecessor, Melania Trump.
Jill Biden's early moves seemed designed to signal that she intends to be more active than her predecessor, Melania Trump.
world news

Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:17 AM IST
  • On Monday, Jill Biden took on the role of top surrogate for the president, encouraging unity and promising the administration would listen to all voices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP