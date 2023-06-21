Donald Trump loses 6 points in Republican voter polls following indictment: Report

Former President Donald Trump has lost six points in Republican voter polls following his indictment, a new poll has revealed. However, he still leads Ron DeSantis by over 20 percent. A CNN/SSRS survey released on Tuesday, June 20, has revealed that Donald still holds 47 percent of support among Republican voters. Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Ron, on the other hand, holds the second place. He is, however, 21 percent behind Donald in the most recent poll. The same survey was taken back in May, and Donals was ahead of Ron by 27 percent – 53 percent to 26 percent – at the time.

What changed between May and June was that Donald was given a federal indictment by the Justice Department. There were 37 counts in the case against the former president, involving his handling of classified documents when he left office.The charges against him include ones that fall under the Espionage Act. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has said this is an “overcharge” as Donald “is not a spy.”

Another recent poll found that Ron fares better against President Joe Biden than Donald in the 2024 contest for the White House. Joe trails Ron 43% to 44% at present, according to the DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey. Similar results were suggested by other polls. For example, according to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, Ron tops Joe by 1.3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, it was recently found that Ron’s approval rating has fallen significantly two weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid. The dynamic approval rating graph of online polling company Civiqs revealed that Ron has a net approval rating of negative 19 points at present.

It was also found by a Quinnipiac University poll that Joe was leading Donald by four points. 48 percent of respondents are likely to support Joe over Donald. Donald received 44 percent of support. His support dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Joe’s has remained unhinged. The poll was reportedly counted from June 8 through 12.