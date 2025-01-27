Donald Trump made Colombia take U-turn on deportation flights while golfing

The 47th President of the United States vowed to enforce retaliatory tariffs on Colombia after its president Gustavo Petro barred two US military deportation flights from touching down in the country - all while seemingly playing a round of golf at Trump National Doral Miami. This combination of pictures shows US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025 and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Mexico City on September 30, 2024.(AFP)

Trump’s relaxing Sunday of golf was momentarily interrupted by the massive diplomatic crisis, according to an Express US report. Colombia had blocked two US military C-17 aircraft flights with 80 Colombian migrants each heading towards the country from California.

In response to Petro’s actions, Trump announced his plans to impose an “emergency 25% tariff on all goods” from Colombia and a “travel ban” for its citizens, among other punishments. All this from the gold course.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people,” Trump said on the issue on social media.

Trump said Petro’s denial of the flights jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, revealing the directions he gave to his administration to address the issue.

What were the sanctions that Donald Trump was imposing on Colombia?

Donald Trump revealed all the tariffs and sanctions that he was imposing on Colombia as the diplomatic crisis over the deportation planes worsened.

The Trump administration imposed emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs would be raised to 50%.

The US government also initiated a travel ban and immediate visa revocations on the Colombian government officials, and all allies and supporters.

Trump also called for enhanced customs and border protection inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds.

The Republican also said IEEPA treasury, banking and financial sanctions would be fully imposed. He termed all these measures as just the start, signalling he was willing to escalate the matter further.

All that wasn't required as the Colombian President caved to the pressure and accepted the immigrants. The White House said in a statement that the US was halting the measures against Colombia, but warned that the order would be ‘held in reserve’