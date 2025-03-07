Donald Trump planning a full travel ban on Pakistanis and Afghans? What report says

People from Afghanistan and Pakistan might not be able to enter the United States from as early as next week as US President Donald Trump mulls a new new travel ban proposed, sources familiar with the matter said. US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday(Bloomberg)

The ban is based on a review of the security and vetting risks of certain countries, the sources, who requested anonymity, said. Other countries may also be included, though the specifics remain unclear, according to three sources, who requested anonymity, cited in a Reuters report.

Scores of Afghans at risk

The proposed ban could result in massive consequences for tens of thousands of Afghans who have been cleared to resettle in the US under refugee or Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). These Afghans are at risk of Taliban retribution for assisting US efforts during the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

In January, Donald Trump issued an executive order mandating a review of foreign nationals seeking US entry, with the goal of identifying national security threats through intensified vetting. This order directed several government agencies to submit recommendations for a list of countries whose travel should be restricted due to inadequate screening by March 21, the Reuters report mentioned.

This new travel ban is part of Donald Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, which he first announced in October 2023. During that speech, he vowed to restrict immigration from countries like Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, as well as others deemed security threats.

Pak, Afghanistan could be subject to full travel bans

Afghanistan and Pakistan are both expected to be on the list of countries subject to full travel bans, the sources cited in the report confirmed. The US departments of State, Justice, Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which are overseeing the review, have not responded to requests for comment.

One source said out that Afghans cleared for resettlement undergo intense screening, making them "more highly vetted than any population" globally. Despite this, the State Department's office overseeing Afghan relocation efforts is seeking an exemption for SIV holders from the new ban, though approval is not guaranteed.

The department has also been tasked with preparing for the closure of the Afghan relocation office by April, as previously reported by Reuters.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August 2021, following the US military withdrawal, the insurgency by ISIS's regional branch has further destabilised Afghanistan while Pakistan also faces its own security challenges due to violent Islamist militants.

Shawn VanDiver, head of #AfghanEvac, a coalition assisting in the resettlement of Afghans, urged those holding valid US visas to travel as soon as possible.

"While no official announcement has been made, multiple sources within the U.S. government suggest a new travel restriction could be implemented within the next week," Reuters quoted VanDiver as saying.

Currently, around 2,00,000 Afghans are either approved for resettlement or have pending refugee or SIV applications. Many remain stranded in Afghanistan and other countries, including about 20,000 in Pakistan, following Donald Trump’s January order that froze refugee admissions and foreign aid funding for their flights.