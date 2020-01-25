Donald Trump praises China’s ‘efforts and transparency’ on Coronavirus
“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” Trump tweeted, hours after the United States confirmed its second case of the SARS-like virus that has reached half a dozen countries.world Updated: Jan 25, 2020 06:52 IST
US President Donald Trump thanked China on Friday for its “efforts and transparency” in tackling a deadly virus that has triggered a vast quarantine in the country.
“The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency,” he added. “It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
