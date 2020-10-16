e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump predicts a red wave for him in US elections

Donald Trump predicts a red wave for him in US elections

Real Clear Politics tracker on Friday said that Biden’s national average lead was 8.9 percentage points against Trump.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Greenville
The rallies are drawing a significantly large crowd despite the social distancing measures in place in the country due to Covid-19.
The rallies are drawing a significantly large crowd despite the social distancing measures in place in the country due to Covid-19.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive Republican sweep in the November 3 elections, even as multiple polls have shown him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in many swing states. “Polls numbers are looking very strong. Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!!” said the president in a tweet after four days of his re-election campaign this week, when he resumed his campaign rallies that were paused after he tested positive with Covid-19 on October 1.

The rallies are drawing a significantly large crowd despite the social distancing measures in place in the country due to Covid-19.

“We are going to have a red wave,” Trump told his supporters in the Greenville city of North Carolina, a battleground states where some 10,000 people came to listen to him on a weekday afternoon. “This is a hell of a crowd for 1:30 in the afternoon,” Trump said. “Our people want to go, they want to vote. It’s going to be a big, beautiful, red wave,” he said later in his speech.

However, the mainstream media in its polls are predicting a nearly double-digit lead for former vice president Biden. Till a week ago, according to Real Clear Politics, which keeps track of all major national polls, Biden’s national lead was around 11 percentage points, with some of the polls giving the Democratic challenger a lead of more than 15 per cent.

Real Clear Politics tracker on Friday said that Biden’s national average lead was 8.9 percentage points against Trump. In the battleground states, Biden is leading by 4.5 percentage points, which is considered to be a significant one ahead of the polls.

tags
top news
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Shivam Mavi strikes to remove Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Shivam Mavi strikes to remove Rohit Sharma
UP girl on way to hospital to see her mother raped. She finds them on FB
UP girl on way to hospital to see her mother raped. She finds them on FB
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In