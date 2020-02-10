e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Donald Trump’s budget plan pushes back deficit target: Reports

Donald Trump’s budget plan pushes back deficit target: Reports

The budget proposal, expected to be released on Monday, will instead target closing the deficit by 2035, the Washington Post reported, citing an internal summary.

world Updated: Feb 10, 2020 06:58 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to eliminate the fiscal gap over a decade, but the president has recently shown little interest in tackling growing government debt, the Washington Post said.
President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to eliminate the fiscal gap over a decade, but the president has recently shown little interest in tackling growing government debt, the Washington Post said.(Reuters image)
         

The White House will unveil a budget proposal that drops the Republicans’ long-term goal of eliminating the federal deficit over the next 10 years, US media said Sunday.

The budget proposal, expected to be released on Monday, will instead target closing the deficit by 2035, the Washington Post reported, citing an internal summary.

President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to eliminate the fiscal gap over a decade, but the president has recently shown little interest in tackling growing government debt, the newspaper said.

The budget plan is expected to request $2 billion in homeland security spending for the US-Mexico border wall, with the summary reportedly saying 400 miles (645 kilometers) of wall would be completed by the end of 2020.

“We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget,” Trump, who faces a re-election battle in November, tweeted Saturday.

“Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our Country’s greatest ever Economy!” he added.

The proposed budget will go before Congress, which is not required to agree to the White House’s requests.

According to Bloomberg News, the $4.8 trillion plan includes $740.5 billion for defense and a 5 percent cut in non-defense spending.

The budget deficit is projected to breach $1 trillion by the end of September, according to the Congressional Budget Office, while government debt is expected to represent 81 percent of US GDP.

tags
top news
Pension cost cut top on military agenda
Pension cost cut top on military agenda
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Dawood-gang member held for aiding Ejaz Lakdawala in Rs 2-crore extortion case
Dawood-gang member held for aiding Ejaz Lakdawala in Rs 2-crore extortion case
Retracing the rich history of J&K, writes Karan Singh
Retracing the rich history of J&K, writes Karan Singh
Ram temple trust to meet on February 19 in Delhi
Ram temple trust to meet on February 19 in Delhi
26 buses fined in this Punjab city for playing songs on gun culture
26 buses fined in this Punjab city for playing songs on gun culture
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news