Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 04:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Donald Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

