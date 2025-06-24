Donald Trump says 'don't want regime change in Iran' after Tehran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want to see "regime change" in Iran, which he said would lead to chaos. The remark came hours after he announced a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel "12-day war", in which the US also bombarded Tehran's nuclear facilities. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.(AP)

He added that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, claiming Tehran would not rebuild its nuclear facilities destroyed in Israel and Iran's strikes.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route a NATO summit, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had called him and offered to help with Iran.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote on Truth Social.

The remark came hours after the Iranian government said Tuesday it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear programme. The game is not over, said a close aide of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding that the country still has stocks of enriched uranium.

During the war, Trump said the US knew where Khamenei had been hiding and demanded Iran's complete surrender. The remark came after Israel threatened to assassinate the supreme leader.

The war began with Israel striking Iran's nuclear facilities, saying the country had been building a nuclear bomb. Tehran says it is enriching Uranium for peaceful purposes, not to make a bomb.

The US also took part in the hostilities by striking three Iranian facilities. Iran retaliated by bombing US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Trump on NATO

Meanwhile, Trump declined to say if he would commit to NATO’s Article 5, which requires members to defend each other from attack.

Asked if he would commit to the mutual defence clause, Trump responded that it “depends on your definition” of Article 5.

“There are numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right? But I’m committed to being their friend, you know, I’ve become friends with many of those leaders, and I’m committed to helping them,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday en route to the NATO summit at The Hague.

With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters