India welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, ‘role played by the US and Qatar’: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said India has been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar. A man holds an Iranian flag by an Iranian Red Crescent ambulance that was destroyed during an Israeli strike, displayed in Tehran on June 23,2025. (AFP)

In a press release on the developments in West Asia, the MEA said, “While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.” Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

The MEA press release further read, “We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.”

India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability, the release stated.

Iran-Israel ceasefire

Iran and Israel agreed on a ceasefire on Tuesday, hours after which both blamed each other of violating the truce which was first announced by US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Announcing the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

In another post, Donald Trump said, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Israel on Tuesday said it had asked the military to strike Iran in response to what it claimed were Iranian missile attacks, allegedly violating the ceasefire announced just hours earlier by Trump.

Iran later said that claims of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire took effect were false.

Donald Trump later on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Israel, asking the country to ‘not drop bombs’ on Iran any further, adding that doing so will be a “major violation” of the ceasefire agreed upon.

Donald Trump asked Israel to “bring pilots home, now!”

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social.