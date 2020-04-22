e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump says immigration suspension to last 60 days

Donald Trump says immigration suspension to last 60 days

“By pausing immigration, it will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens,” Trump said at his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

world Updated: Apr 22, 2020 04:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump said his country’s immigration suspension will last for 60 days amid Covid-19 crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump said his country’s immigration suspension will last for 60 days amid Covid-19 crisis(Bloomberg)
         

President Donald Trump has suspended immigration for green-card seekers for 60 days, arguing the controversial move would protect US jobs. Trump offered the first details about a vague announcement he made on Monday night, addressing an issue key to his conservative base as the country is ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 43,000 people dead.

“By pausing immigration, it will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens,” Trump said at his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

“This pause will be in effect for 60 days” he said, adding that he would decide on any extension or changes “based on economic conditions at the time”.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Why Markaz attendees are hiding and how is Yogi dealing with Covid spread
Why Markaz attendees are hiding and how is Yogi dealing with Covid spread
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news