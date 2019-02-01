Donald Trump says wants big trade deal with China or will postpone it

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would either strike a very big trade deal with China or “postpone” it, but it was not clear precisely what he was referring to......

“This isn’t going to be a small deal with China. This is either going to be a very big deal, or it’s going to be a deal that we’ll just postpone for a little while,” Trump told reporters at the White House, without elaborating.

The world’s two largest economies are trying to strike a deal on trade by early March to avoid a planned increase in the tariff rate being imposed on Chinese imports by the United States.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 00:56 IST