Home / World News / Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers

Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers

Donald Trump supporters must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 04:09 IST
Agencies
Washington
US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, March 2, 2020.
US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, March 2, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president’s upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states - Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. His supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the waiver says. “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold” the campaign, or any of its affiliates, contractors or employees responsible, it adds.

