e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Donald Trump threatens to cut-off intelligence sharing over Huawei: US diplomat

Donald Trump threatens to cut-off intelligence sharing over Huawei: US diplomat

Washington has been pressing allies to ban Huawei, one of the world’s largest tech firms, from next-generation 5G mobile data networks, saying it is a security risk.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
The United States’ ambassador to Germany said Sunday that President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with countries that dealt with Chinese tech firm Huawei.
The United States’ ambassador to Germany said Sunday that President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with countries that dealt with Chinese tech firm Huawei.(Reuters image)
         

The United States’ ambassador to Germany said Sunday that President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with countries that dealt with Chinese tech firm Huawei.

Washington has been pressing allies to ban Huawei, one of the world’s largest tech firms, from next-generation 5G mobile data networks, saying it is a security risk.

Ambassador Richard Grenell said Trump “instructed me to make clear that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information at the highest level.” Grenell said on Twitter that the president had called him on Sunday from Air Force One, the presidential plane, to convey the message.

Key US allies in Europe, notably Britain and France, have said they will not ban Huawei from building 5G networks but will impose restrictions.

Publicly, the US has been restrained in its response, but Trump was reportedly furious with London.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Huawei was a “Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence.” The tech company vehemently denies the US allegations, and Beijing has characterized its treatment as “economic bullying.” A US indictment on Friday laid more criminal charges against Huawei related to theft of intellectual property, adding to earlier allegations that the company stole trade secrets from American carrier T-Mobile.

tags
top news
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
‘If you want to leave Congress...’: Maken’s tweet attack on Deora for Kejriwal praise
‘If you want to leave Congress...’: Maken’s tweet attack on Deora for Kejriwal praise
Will women get permanent commission in Army? Supreme Court to decide today
Will women get permanent commission in Army? Supreme Court to decide today
Two animals killed in road hits every day in likely cheetah habitat in MP
Two animals killed in road hits every day in likely cheetah habitat in MP
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Will not just defend market share but also charge at competition: Maruti Suzuki
Will not just defend market share but also charge at competition: Maruti Suzuki
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
GSL Recruitment 2020Love Aaj Kal Movie ReviewAsim RiazCoronavirusSharad PawarDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news