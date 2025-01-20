Donald Trump to call for ‘revolution of common sense’ in inaugural address: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump will promise to begin "the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense" in his inaugural address. President-elect Donald Trump at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Trump is expected to say, according to remarks shared with The Wall Street Journal.

“My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization,” he would add. Follow Donald Trump's oath taking ceremony live updates

Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

Trump will make history by replacing Joe Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in. He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.

Trump, who has promised a new "golden age" for America, will take the oath at an indoor ceremony at the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 10.30pm IST (12pm ET).

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Trump and his wife, Melania, for "tea and coffee" at the White House before they all travel together to the Capitol.

Trump plans to sign 100 executive orders

Meanwhile, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Trump has promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office.

These include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico, and undoing the Biden administration's directives on diversity and oil drilling.

Executive orders are signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports, according to the Associated Press.