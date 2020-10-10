e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa

Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse
(Reuters File Photo )
         

President Donald Trump will hold two more campaign rallies next week, his campaign said Saturday, despite concerns over whether he may still be contagious after contracting Covid-19.

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday, the campaign announced.

tags
top news
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Donald Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
Donald Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In