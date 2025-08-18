White House talks with Moscow signal progress toward Ukraine peace, but uncertainty lingers

A weekend of diplomacy has injected new momentum into stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Donald Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff described agreements reached during Friday’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘game changing’, particularly a pledge by Moscow to accept robust Western security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Trump at the White House.(AP)

Witkoff told CNN on Sunday that Putin had agreed to provisions resembling NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause under which the United States and Europe would commit to defending Ukraine against any future Russian invasion. He said the Russians also promised ‘legislative enshrinement’ of a commitment not to attack Ukraine or any other European nation.

“These are robust security guarantees that I would describe as game changing,” Witkoff was quoted as saying in the CNN report.

Marco Rubio expresses caution

Meanwhile, The Independent report quoted Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the US has made progress in the sense that they have identified potential areas of agreement, but there are some big areas of disagreement.

During his appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, he added that any realistic peace deal would likely leave both sides dissatisfied. Rubio said there were things that both Russia and Ukraine want, but will not get. He also warned against the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, arguing that such measures would only lead to the collapse of fragile talks.

He was quoted in The Independent report saying, “The minute you levy additional sanctions, the talking stops.”

Zelenskyy and European leaders head to Washington

According to The Independent, the next stage of diplomacy will unfold on Monday at the White House, where Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside key European leaders, including heads of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Finland, and NATO. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting.

Talks are expected to focus heavily on how to structure security guarantees for Ukraine without granting full NATO membership: a key Russian red line. Witkoff, as per CNN, framed the proposed defense pact as a ‘workaround’ that could meet Ukraine’s demands for protection while satisfying Moscow’s conditions.

Land concessions and Putin’s demands

The Independent report stated that one of the thorniest unresolved issues remains territorial control. Putin continues to demand that Ukraine cede the entire Donbas region, though Witkoff suggested that Moscow has softened its stance by floating ‘land swap’ arrangements along current frontlines.

Some US officials believe strong security guarantees could make it easier for Zelenskyy to accept limited territorial concessions as part of a broader deal. However, European leaders are wary of endorsing any settlement, which could embolden Russian aggression in the future.

Big questions still unanswered

However, even with the alleged concessions, many questions remain: How firm is Putin’s commitment? What role with US forces play in defending Ukraine? And will Trump resist European calls for renewed sanctions if Russia stalls?

A senior European diplomat was quoted as saying, “Momentum is not peace. We still need proof Russia will honor its word.”

FAQs

What was agreed at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska?

Russia reportedly accepted Western security guarantees for Ukraine and pledged not to invade again, though details remain unclear.

Does this mean the war in Ukraine is ending?

Not yet. While progress was made, major disputes remain over territory and enforcement mechanisms.

Will Ukraine join NATO?

No. The proposed guarantees are designed as an alternative to NATO membership, which Russia opposes.

What happens next?

Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders will meet in Washington to negotiate security details and territorial issues.