Trump, Putin, Zelensky to come under one roof soon? Turkey proposes to host a meeting

Turkey on Friday proposed to host a meeting between the US, Russian and Ukrainian presidents in a push to end the three years of war between Moscow and Kyiv. Earlier, Turkey's foreign minister said Friday that both Russia and Ukraine wanted a ceasefire.(AP)

"We sincerely think that it is possible to cap the first and second direct Istanbul talks with a meeting between Mr. (Donald) Trump, Mr. (Vladimir) Putin and M. (Volodymyr) Zelensky, under the direction of Mr. (Recep Tayyip Erdogan)," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said while on a visit to Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Fidan also said the May 16 talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - the first direct contact between them in three years - marked a new start, adding he believed further meetings were possible.

Turkey has been acting as a key mediator amid US President Donald Trump's fresh push for a peace deal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Arriving in Kyiv on Friday, Fidan met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and visited a memorial for killed soldiers.

He was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.

Fidan earlier this week held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Russia on June 2, Istanbul talks

Russia on Thursday said it was still waiting for Ukraine to commit to a fresh round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, after Kyiv demanded Moscow send its peace terms before pledging to attend the meeting.

Russia has said it is preparing to send a team of negotiators to meet its Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul on June 2, but Kyiv has yet to confirm that it will participate in the talks.

