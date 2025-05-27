Putin 'playing with fire': Trump as Russia launches biggest attack on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for stalling efforts to finalise a peace agreement with Ukraine, amid continuous military action. US President Donald Trump has warned Vladimir Putin that he was playing with fire when it comes to ending the conflict with Ukraine.(REUTERS)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”

Trump's comments come amid some of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine since Russia's full-scale war began in early 2022.

Trump ponders sanctions against Russia

Just a day before, Trump had expressed his frustrations with Putin, “He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

The US President who had previously defended the Kremlin had stated that he was considering additional sanctions on Russia after its latest strike on Ukraine.

"I'm not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," said Trump at Morristown airport, as quoted by AFP.

Between Friday and Sunday, Russia launched about 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said, amid a spate of large-scale bombardments. On Sunday night, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the 3-year-old war, firing 355 drones.

From Monday to Tuesday, Russia fired 60 drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force told Reuters. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its defenses downed 99 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions.