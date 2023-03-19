Home / World News / Donald Trump will be re-elected in 'landslide victory' in 2024 if …: Elon Musk

Donald Trump will be re-elected in 'landslide victory' in 2024 if …: Elon Musk

ByMallika Soni
Mar 19, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Elon Musk On Donald Trump: Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be jailed on Tuesday next week.

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that if former US President Donald Trump faces indictment by Manhattan prosecutors, he is set to win in the 2024 elections with "landslide victory" and be re-elected president. Reacting to a news report, Elon Musk tweeted that if Donald Trump was charged he would win the next election.

"If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Elon Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News report that talked about how Donald Trump might be "cuffed," "fingerprinted and processed," and "escorted into the courtroom".

Earlier, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be jailed on Tuesday next week calling on his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back".

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorney's office. The far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!,” Donald Trump wrote.

"They're killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!," Donald Trump added.

If charged, Donald Trump will become the first former US president to be indicted on criminal charges. A spokeswoman for Donald Trump said that there is currently no information available regarding the actual timing of any indictment.

"There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA's office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!" the spokesperson said in a statement as per The Independent.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

