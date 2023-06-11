Home / World News / Donald Trump ‘worst man in America’, his favourite newspaper's scathing op-ed

Donald Trump ‘worst man in America’, his favourite newspaper's scathing op-ed

ByMallika Soni
Jun 11, 2023 07:29 PM IST

Donald Trump is facing charges related to violations of US national security laws.

Former US president Donald Trump's old favorite newspaper the New York Post named him the "worst man in America" in an editorial published a day after he was indicted for mishandling classified documents.

Former US president Donald Trump is seen. (AFP)

"Used to believing that the rules don't apply to him, he ignored the law and mocked the authorities. And guess what: They called him on it. Trump admits to taking the classified documents, and obstructing the government's efforts to get them back, claiming he had the 'right' to do so even when he didn't," the paper's editorial board wrote.

Donald Trump is facing charges related to violations of US national security laws and conspiracy to obstruct justice, special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee the case. With this, Trump has now become the first former president in US history to face federal charges.

The Post's editorial noted, “Why did he take them? To serve his own ego. To show starstruck Mar-a-Lago guests how important he used to be. It's shamefully irresponsible, and so, so petty. He rails against the indictment, yet would have avoided one had he just given back the documents.”

"He just couldn't concede because everything in Trump's life is about 'winning' or 'losing,' not what is right. His actions with these documents, and on January 6, show how unfit he is to be president again. Yet here we are," it continued.

The newspaper also targeted Joe Biden saying that the president "let" his son, Hunter Biden, get involved in foreign business dealings.

