‘Zero talent’: Donald Trump reacts as ABC suspends ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ over Charlie Kirk remarks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) celebrated ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live after the late-night host sparked controversy with remarks about the killing of podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport, on Sunday.(AP)

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."

He added, "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Jimmy Kimmel, a veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination on his show on Monday and Tuesday nights. He said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk".

ABC, which has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, moved swiftly after Nexstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday. Kimmel's comments about Kirk's death “are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division. Nexstar operates 23 ABC affiliates

The backlash came after Jimmy Kimmel, during his September 15 monologue, said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

The comments triggered criticism from conservative groups and Republican leaders, who accused the comedian of making “insensitive” and “offensive” remarks.

The suspension marks one of the most high-profile controversies to hit late-night television in recent years, with Kimmel yet to issue a public response.

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, told podcast host Benny Johnson he had a strong case to punish Kimmel, ABC and Disney. The FCC grants licenses to broadcasters such as ABC and its affiliates.

“This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney,” Carr said. “They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”

Kimmel has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Kimmel also criticised Trump's mourning of Kirk, pointing to a video of Trump's comments on the White House lawn. “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish,” Kimmel said.

Trump has frequently credited Kirk with driving more young voters and voters of colour to support his successful 2024 presidential campaign.

Kirk, at age 18, co-founded Turning Point USA, an organisation dedicated to advancing conservative causes on college campuses and among young voters.

The US president has repeatedly sued, berated and threatened media companies whose coverage he disputes with legal or other action.

Late-night show viewership has been on the decline, as has much of traditional TV, as viewers shift to streaming and social media. According to Nielsen, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" averaged 1.57 million viewers per episode during the broadcast season that ended in May.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was the most-watched late-night show during that time with an average of 1.9 million viewers.

In July, CBS announced it was ending its late-night show hosted by Stephen Colbert, who has also criticised Trump.

