'Don't intentionally target civilians': IDF after strike on Gaza hospital kills 20; Netanyahu expresses 'regret’

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday clarified that it doesn't "intentionally" target civilians, blaming Hamas for creating "impossible conditions" through the war. The IDF's remarks came in light of two Israeli strikes at a hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis, that left at least 20 people dead. Palestinians try to reach causalties following Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25(AFP)

Five journalists were among those dead, including ones from news agencies AP and Reuters. The strikes, at the Nasser Hospital, was among the deadliest of multiple Israeli strikes that have hit parts of Gaza even since a conflict began on October 7, 2023.

Reacting amid outrage over the strikes, IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin in a statement said, "The IDF does not intentionally target civilians. The IDF makes every effort to mitigate harm to civilians while ensuring the safety of our troops."

The official further accused the Hamas of deliberately using civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shields. The IDF said that the Hamas has operated from the Nasser Hospital in the past.

"Hamas began this war, and created impossible conditions, and is preventing its end by still 50 of our hostages," the IDF said. They said a probe has been launched and that they “regret any harm to uninvolved individuals”.

Netanyahu terms it ‘tragic mishap’

Reacting to the strikes on the southern Gaza hospital, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “tragic mishap”, without elaborating on what led to it. He also said that the Israeli military was investigating the strikes.

“Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians," the Israeli PM said.

According to news agency Reuters, many casualties happened at the hospital when Israel then struck the site a second time, killing journalists as well as rescue workers who were helping out.

The five journalists who were killed in the strikes were: Hossam Al-Masri, who worked as a photojournalist with news agency Reuters; Mohammed Salama, who worked as a photojournalist with Al Jazeera; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked as a freelance journalist with several news outlets including Associated Press; Moaz Abu Taha, who worked as a freelance journalist with several news organisations including Reuters; and Ahmad Abu Aziz, who also worked on freelance basis for several news outlets including Quds Feed Network.