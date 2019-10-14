e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Dozens of high-value IS detainees left behind by US forces in Syria: Report

Citing two American officials, the US-based newspaper reported that the detainees could not be taken out before the Pentagon decided to move its forces out of northern Syria.

world Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington
Kurds living in Greece and Greek protesters take part in a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Athens, Greece.
Kurds living in Greece and Greek protesters take part in a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Athens, Greece.(REUTERS)
         

The American military was unable to carry out a plan to transfer about five dozen “high value” Islamic State detainees out of Kurdish-run wartime prisons, The New York Times reported on Sunday (local time).

Citing two American officials, the US-based newspaper reported that the detainees could not be taken out before the Pentagon decided to move its forces out of northern Syria.

The report comes even as the Turkish offensive in the region is underway in Syria with many expressing apprehensions that the move could lead to the resurgence of ISIS.

NYT in its report further highlighted that in the same area on Sunday, hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers escaped from a low-security detention camp in the region.

Ankara is facing increasing international condemnation for a military incursion in Syria with many appealing to it to stop the offensive. France has even stopped the arms sales to Turkey over its offensive in the region.

This comes even as the Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara’s offensive.

“In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government... so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” the Kurdish administration was quoted as saying in a statement on its Facebook page by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 08:44 IST

tags
top news
10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Hazy morning in Delhi, air quality dips to poor again
Hazy morning in Delhi, air quality dips to poor again
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
How RSS, technology are helping BJP’s welfare push | Analysis
How RSS, technology are helping BJP’s welfare push | Analysis
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News