Draft text gives peek into global plastic pollution treaty shaping up in Busan

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC5) on Friday released a draft text which will take the shape of an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The text has a number of options including a “no article” option for scope of the instrument. (Jyoti Mathur-Filipp | Official X account)

On day 5 of the fifth session of the INC5, the negotiations in Busan have been marred by polarised views on plastic production; a life cycle approach and finance. The instrument is a key tool to also deal with fossil fuels as it is expected to impact petrochemical production and utility.

The text has a number of options including a “no article” option for scope of the instrument.

The instrument is likely to have 32 articles with objectives, principles, definitions, plastic products and chemicals of concern, sustainable production being among the most important.

It is clear from the draft that there has been no consensus on significant issues.

Also Read:India seeks ‘scope’, ‘principles’ of treaty on plastic phase-out

For instance, objective of the instrument according to the draft text is, “The objective of this Convention is to end plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, [based on a comprehensive approach that address the full life cycle of plastics,] in order to protect human health and the environment.” Since the full lifecycle--production to waste is bracketed, it indicates that there is no agreement on whether the instrument will cover the full lifecycle of plastics including production.

There are eight options in the definition of “plastics” with some of them being: “synthetic material, which contains as an essential ingredient a high polymer, insoluble and non-swellable in water, and which, at some stage in its processing into finished products, can be shaped by flow; elastomeric materials, which are also shaped by flow, are not considered to be plastics.” or “materials made of synthetic or semi-synthetic polymers which may contain additives or other chemicals.”

“Pollution caused by plastic waste; including pollution caused by or released throughout the life cycle of plastics; or the accumulation of plastic objects and particles in the Earth’s environment, which adversely affects humans, wildlife, and their habitat. Plastics that are considered pollutants are classified by size into micro-, meso-, or macro debris throughout their entire lifecycle; or, all emissions and releases resulting from plastics production, use, waste management and leakage from different sources and pathways, coming both from legal and illegal activities”, it mentioned.

However, there are a few positive aspects, though some of them bracketed, according to observers.

“Objective has full life cycle stated. The article on just transition is without brackets/ so that’s mostly cleared,” said an observer.

“They have dropped specific mention of plastic credits and bonds but still have the language that opens the way for them. The mechanism shall seek to catalyse additional resources from all sources for the activities it supports, including through blended and innovative financing,” the observer added.