IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Drugmakers push vaccines for kids amid debate over need for shot
Some say the case for inoculating kids is less pressing, given that their outcomes tend to be so much better. Worldwide, the rollout of vaccines has prioritized older people and others at risk because of their health or occupation. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Some say the case for inoculating kids is less pressing, given that their outcomes tend to be so much better. Worldwide, the rollout of vaccines has prioritized older people and others at risk because of their health or occupation. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Drugmakers push vaccines for kids amid debate over need for shot

Historically, pediatric vaccines have focused on killer childhood diseases, but the pandemic has thrown a curve into that thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:39 PM IST

Children have fared better than adults in the coronavirus pandemic, a fact that makes the development of vaccines for them a unique effort in the annals of medical science.

Historically, pediatric vaccines have focused on killer childhood diseases, but the pandemic has thrown a curve into that thinking. While the virus has been a deadly force among older adults, it’s been shown to be mild in the young with deaths relatively minimal.

That’s sparked an emerging debate among scientists about how critical it is that children be immunized. Some say the case for inoculating kids is less pressing, given that their outcomes tend to be so much better. Worldwide, the rollout of vaccines has prioritized older people and others at risk because of their health or occupation.

“Vaccines for polio, diphtheria and meningitis were all geared to eliminate the most dangerous diseases in children,” said Michael Hefferon, an assistant professor in the pediatrics department at Queen’s University in Ontario. “We now have almost the opposite. It’s a disease of adults, and the older you get the more sinister it is. Therefore children are less relevant.”

Almost 3.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 in 49 states that report cases by age, according to a March 4 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics. But at a time when more than a half-million Covid-related deaths have been reported in the U.S., only about 250 children have died in the 43 states that track mortality by age.

The debate comes as President Joe Biden is pressing for the return of all kindergarten through 8th-grade classes, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said even teachers don’t need to be vaccinated if certain rules are followed. Meanwhile, a study in the journal Pediatrics this month found that just 0.4% of 234,132 people tested in New York City schools from October to December were positive.

The question shouldn’t just be can you inoculate children safely and effectively, but also “why you’re doing it,” said Hefferon, who says some regulators may question the need for emergency use. “If you take it that grandma and grandpa are going to be vaccinated on a mass scale under present plans, why vaccinate children? That’s kind of a moral dilemma to be considered.”

Are you doing it for the kids, he asks, or for everyone else?

Curbing Spread

Proponents of Covid vaccines for children offer another view. With a third to half of adult Americans in recent polls saying they probably won’t get the shots, they say vaccinating 25 million Americans ages 12 to 17 could help curb transmission to those at highest risk and speed up the race to herd immunity.

“You’ve got to be able to limit transmission by children,” said Sanjay Jain, a pediatrics professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. “And some children do get serious illness from the virus. Is it needed? The answer is absolutely yes.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees. In a Feb. 25 letter to the White House and top U.S. health officials, the group’s president, Lee Savio Beers, wrote that having a Covid-19 vaccine for children “is essential for our nation to end the pandemic.”

Children “have suffered throughout the pandemic in ways both seen and unseen,” she wrote. “We cannot allow children to be an afterthought when they have shared so much burden throughout this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership are all making fast progress in trials in children ages 12 to 15 at a time when mitigation measures are slipping and a new school year is just six months away.

“For children 12 years of age and up, there will be a vaccine available before the next school year,” said Robert Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and a principal investigator for the Pfizer trial. “Just looking at the time lines, it’s probably more likely the end of 2021 to early 2022 for younger kids, but maybe it’ll go a little faster than that.”

While some parents are understandably shy about putting their children in such a trial, Frenck said he has had few problems getting volunteers.

“A lot of parents were calling because their kids said, ‘This sounds like something I want to be involved in,’” he said, adding that he’s still getting emails regularly from parents wanting to sign up their teens, even with enrollment ended.

When 14-year-old Audrey first heard her mother say there was a vaccine trial starting for kids at a nearby Cincinnati hospital, she immediately raised her hand. Her 12-year-old brother, Sam, wasn’t quite so quick to volunteer.

But after talking it through together with their mother, Rachel, a nurse, they both decided to get their first shots of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNtech SE vaccine at the same time in December. About two weeks later, the siblings got their second dose. Now, they’re among about 2,300 teens administered shots in the trial who are anxiously waiting to see if they received the vaccine or a placebo.

Sam is certain he got the vaccine because he had a headache and chills after the second shot, known side effects for adults. Audrey, meanwhile, says she’s jealous of her brother and curious about her own vaccination.

The siblings won’t know for sure which they got until the shot is approved for use in their age group, according to Frenck. At that point, the result will be unblinded and those who received the placebo will have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Placebo Issue

In the meantime, the siblings -- whose mother has asked their their last name be withheld -- have both discussed being in the trial with friends, some of whom said they’d like to be in a test as well.

There have been some complications in dealing with parents and teens, according to Frenck. In some cases, parents backed out after he explained that their children may be getting a placebo.

One of the first steps in the enrollment process is for the parents to sign a consent form, and the child to sign what Frenck described as an “assent” form. In a few cases, teens have come in and decided it wasn’t for them. “Parents look at them and say ‘really?’ But if the parents say yes and the adolescent says no, the adolescent wins,” he said.

While Pfizer had around 40,000 in its adult studies, it is testing a far smaller number in its trial in children: just 2,300.

Frenck says there’s a good reason for that. In children, researchers are undertaking what Frenck describes as an “immunological bridging study” that compares the immune response found in children with that already proven to work in the larger study in adults.

If they match up, and the shot is found to be safe in children -- and Frenck says there’s no indication yet that it isn’t -- the study will be a success.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
world news

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
world news

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Beijing said it was “very concerned” about the safety of its citizens in Myanmar where dozens of Chinese factories were attacked and burnt over the weekend amid a bloody crackdown on protesters following a coup in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said they were pausing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The World Health Organization appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping Covid-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
world news

Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
world news

2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide

Reuters, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Italian medicines authority AIFA said it was taking the decision as a "precautionary and temporary measure" pending rulings by the European Medicines Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
world news

China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said earlier on Monday China would return to pre-pandemic visa requirements for those fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said the vaccine remains “both safe and effective,” and urged everyone to get the shot when asked to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
world news

Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency.(via REUTERS)
The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency.(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

Reuters, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP