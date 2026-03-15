Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Iran says US attacked Kharg Island from UAE, Abu Dhabi denies

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Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026.

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Iran has urged people to evacuate the Middle East's busiest port and two others in the United Arab Emirates, openly threatening a neighbouring country's non-US assets for the first time as its war with the United States and Israel entered a third week. Tehran said the US had used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence. It urged people to leave areas where it said U.S. forces were sheltering. Hours later, there was no sign of an attack on Dubai’s Jebel Ali port — the Mideast’s busiest — or the Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi. But debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility sparked a fire at the third port, in Fujairah. A fire broke out at the Fujairah Port earlier after debris from an intercepted drone fell on the facility, the Fujairah Media Office said, as reported by CNN. The incident came after Iran's military warned it could target ports and docks in the UAE in retaliation for a US strike on the critical Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island. ...Read More

Hours later, there was no sign of an attack on Dubai’s Jebel Ali port — the Mideast’s busiest — or the Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi. But debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility sparked a fire at the third port, in Fujairah. A fire broke out at the Fujairah Port earlier after debris from an intercepted drone fell on the facility, the Fujairah Media Office said, as reported by CNN. The incident came after Iran's military warned it could target ports and docks in the UAE in retaliation for a US strike on the critical Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island.