Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Iran says US attacked Kharg Island from UAE, Abu Dhabi denies
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that the US attacked Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island from two locations in the UAE, Ras Al-Khaimah and a place “very close to Dubai,” calling that dangerous.
- 5 Mins agoFIA cancels two F1 races
- 18 Mins agoUAE pushes to contain fallout from Iran onslaught
- 33 Mins agoIndiGo announces changes in flight schedule due to restricted operations in Dubai
- 37 Mins agoFire in Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi contained
- 39 Mins agoSenior UAE official denies role in Kharg Island attack
- 42 Mins agoUAE intercepts drones in Dubai
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Iran has urged people to evacuate the Middle East's busiest port and two others in the United Arab Emirates, openly threatening a neighbouring country's non-US assets for the first time as its war with the United States and Israel entered a third week. Tehran said the US had used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence. It urged people to leave areas where it said U.S. forces were sheltering....Read More
Hours later, there was no sign of an attack on Dubai’s Jebel Ali port — the Mideast’s busiest — or the Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi. But debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility sparked a fire at the third port, in Fujairah.
A fire broke out at the Fujairah Port earlier after debris from an intercepted drone fell on the facility, the Fujairah Media Office said, as reported by CNN.
The incident came after Iran's military warned it could target ports and docks in the UAE in retaliation for a US strike on the critical Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: FIA cancels two F1 races
Formula One’s governing body, FIA, on Saturday said the Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not take place in April due to the ongoing situation in West Asia.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: UAE pushes to contain fallout from Iran onslaught
Dubai is scrambling to preserve its image as a safe haven despite Iran's onslaught, with influencers rallying behind the government's message as authorities crack down on those sharing footage of strikes.
For decades, the Gulf was seen as an oasis of safety in a tumultuous Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates branding itself the world's safest country and boasting of its very low crime rates.
But that image has now been shattered.
Iran has fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at the Emirates, more than any other country targeted by Tehran in the conflict, upending its aura of tranquillity despite its air defence intercepting a vast majority of the projectiles.
Dubai-based influencers have shown support for the government and invoked a sense of national belonging, hammering home the message that the country is as safe as ever.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: US directs all non emergency staff to leave Oman
The US State Department has directed all non-emergency government employees and their family members to depart Oman immediately due to “safety risks.” The move underscores growing security concerns in the region, with officials urging American citizens in Oman to stay alert and follow government guidance.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Kuwait intercepts 5 drones
The Kuwaiti National Guard says it has shot down five drones in the past 24 hours.
Earlier, Kuwaiti authorities said drones struck facilities at the Kuwait International Airport, damaging part of the airport’s radar system. They also said two missiles struck the perimeter of Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, wounding three soldiers.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts 3 drones
A Saudi Ministry of Defence spokesman said on Thursday that three drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: IndiGo announces changes in flight schedule due to restricted operations in Dubai
IndiGo has announced changes in its flight schedule due to restricted operations in Dubai.
“Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules,” the carrier wrote on X.
“Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates,” it added.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Fire in Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi contained
Abu Dhabi authorities responded to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.
According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.
The public is urged to obtain information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: Senior UAE official denies role in Kharg Island attack
The United Arab Emirates has the right to defend itself against Iran's ongoing strikes but chooses restraint, a senior UAE official has said, as Tehran continues its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
"The UAE has the right to defend itself against this imposed terrorist aggression, but it is still prioritising reason and logic, continuing to exercise restraint and seeking a way out for Iran and the region," presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said late Saturday on X.
The UAE "made sincere efforts until the very last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid this war", he wrote.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: UAE intercepts drones in Dubai
The Dubai Media office said on X early on Sunday that the sounds heard in Marina and Al Sufouh areas resulted from successful air defence interceptions.