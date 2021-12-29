Dubai aims to vaccinate 70% of population by 2021 end: Report

world

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:33 IST

Dubai aims to vaccinate 70% of its population with the coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE by the end of next year, Reuters reported, citing a health official.

The Middle East business hub, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, is seeking to to “reach the herd immunity that is required,” Farida al-Khaja, chairwoman of Dubai’s steering committee for Covid-19 vaccinations, told Reuters.

Dubai, home to more than 3.3 million people, last week started a free vaccination campaign, which in the first phase is targeting senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above. Inoculations will also be provided to people with chronic diseases aged 18 or above, and to frontline workers.

The second phase is set to begin in April, and would be open to all citizens and residents, Khaja said.