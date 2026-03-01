Scary videos from Abu Dhabi's Al Salam base, Zayed Port emerge amid Iran strikes; UAE's oil platform hit - Watch

Meanwhile, videos showed a large plume of smoke coming from the Zayed Port. Authorities confirmed that debris from an intercepted drone damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions. A woman and her child were injured. Debris also fell against the facade of the Etihad Towers complex.

“Specialized teams responded today to an incident resulting from an attack by two Iranian drones on a warehouse at Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi. The attack caused a fire in two containers of general materials, but there were no casualties,” the ministry said in a statement.

Dubai news latest: The Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi was struck by Iranian drones on Sunday, a day after the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei , died in US-Israeli strikes. UAE's Defense Ministry said that no casualty was reported.

Meanwhile, locals shared videos on social media to claim that an oil platform operated by the UAE was struck.

UAE's defense ministry responds The ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning the military targeting, and describing it as a blatant ‘act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law’.

“It affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities,” the statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

Read More: Iran lays out timeline for selecting new Supreme Leader after Khamenei's killing: ‘Will be chosen in…’

Flights, airports affected Amid the heaving attacks by Iran, global air travel remained disrupted on Sunday. Key transit airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Doha in Qatar, were shut or severely restricted as much of the region’s airspace remained closed.

Israel said it had launched another wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday while loud blasts were heard for a second day near Dubai and over Doha after Iran launched retaliatory air attacks on the neighbouring Gulf states.

Dubai International Airport sustained damage during Iran's attacks while airports in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were also hit.

(With inputs from Reuters)