‘Dude needs a new profession’: Outrage as viral video shows pizza delivery man's meltdown over 25% tip on $20 order

A viral video shows the shocking moment a pizza delivery man verbally attacked a Texas woman for giving him a $5 tip for an order said to cost just $20.The video was posted on TikTok by Lacey Purcival. She identified the DoorDash driver delivering her order as Corey. A viral video shows the shocking moment a pizza delivery man verbally attacked a Texas woman for giving him a $5 tip (ladybug3660/TikTok)

Corey rang the doorbell and Lacey opened it and greeted him. Corey nearly dropped the pizza while pulling it out of his sleeve. When he handed it over to Lacey, she thanked him enthusiastically.

Corey began to walk back to his car, but then turned back and said, “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.” You’re welcome!” responded Lacy. The driver became bitter, saying “fu** you” before walking out of the frame. Lacey captioned the video, “So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie??” She said, implying that he had given him a 25 percent tip on a $20 order.

Social media users blasted Corey and his behaviour on Reddit, with one user writing, “Pisses me off that my $18 order gets an additional service fee and a delivery fee that is not a tip. So by the time all is said and done with taxes and fees, with my tip my $18 order is now $32-$35. Sucks for the workers but these fees are hurting everyone but the corporations”. Another user wrote, “I’ve worked for tips as a busser, and server. $5 on $20 is a great tip and how much money you make has no bearing. Fu** this guy. I would have called his manager.” “Nope. Dude needs a new profession if he’s expecting a tip that’s half the price of the meal. What a prick,” said one user. “Oh so the customer is supposed to tip you a high amount of money based on your perception of what a fancy house looks like?” said one user.

