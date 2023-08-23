News / World News / Dutch Man channels Tom Hanks from 'Cast Away,' gets help by creating SOS sand art on a remote island

Dutch Man channels Tom Hanks from 'Cast Away,' gets help by creating SOS sand art on a remote island

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 23, 2023 08:40 PM IST

The Coast Guard confirmed the mariner's stable health condition.

A real-life version of Tom Hanks' classic 2000 hit "Cast Away" unfolded as a 64-year-old Dutch man found himself stranded on a remote island off the coast of Florida. But this movie finally found its happy ending when the US Coast Guard came to his rescue after three days.

Just like Tom Hanks in the movie, he took matters into his own hands, making a shelter for himself and employing an SOS sign etched into the ground, hoping for help to arrive.(Twitter/USCGSoutheast)
Just like Tom Hanks in the movie, he took matters into his own hands, making a shelter for himself and employing an SOS sign etched into the ground, hoping for help to arrive.(Twitter/USCGSoutheast)

The man's misadventure began when his boat sank, leaving him stranded on an uninhabited island near the Bahamas, known as Cay Sal. Just like Tom Hanks in the movie, he took matters into his own hands, making a shelter for himself and employing an SOS sign etched into the ground, hoping for help to arrive.

The US Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection took action upon spotting flares above Cay Sal. Responding swiftly, they made contact with the stranded mariner by dropping essential supplies such as food, water, and a radio. Through this makeshift communication, he revealed that his boat broke down, leaving him stranded on the remote island.

Aerial photographs captured the man's improvised shelter and made a tarpaulin rigged between the island's trees. The photographs also depicted the mast of his sunken boat sticking out from the nearby waters.

The Coast Guard confirmed the mariner's stable health condition. The incident highlighted the vigilant patrolling of the area by US authorities, as the location is situated a mere 30 miles from Cuba. Over the years, refugees fleeing Cuba have found themselves stranded on such inhabitable islands while attempting to reach the United States.

This recent incident was similar to an event in 2014 when an American man was saved from a similar fate on the very same island. After drifting on an inflatable rubber boat, he spent six days crafting a shelter and fire to survive until rescue arrived.

