New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his counterparts from France, Panama and Malta, exchanged views with them on regional issues and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties. EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from France, Panama, Malta on sidelines of UNGA

Jaishankar is in the US to address the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on September 28.

On the sidelines of the sessions, he met Maltese Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg.

"Nice to meet DPM & FM @DeputyPMIanBorg of Malta in New York today. Shared perspectives on contemporary issues, and taking forward our bilateral ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

"In the run-up to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and India, it was a pleasure to sit down with @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia and discuss ways of further intensifying synergies in areas of mutual interest, including ongoing efforts to expand trade relations between our two countries," Borg posted on X.

"Ahead of #CHOGM2024, we also touched upon the potential of @commonwealthsec is seeking global solutions to pressing global and regional challenges, from sustainable development to the protection of human rights," the post reads further.

Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez.

"Great to meet FM @javierachapma of Panama today on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Discussed deepening our partnership in pharmaceuticals, health, education, capacity building and trade. Also spoke about our multilateral cooperation," the External Affairs Minister posted on X.

There was also a warm conversation between Jaishankar and his counterpart from France.

"A warm conversation with my new counterpart @jnbarrot from France on our strategic partnership. A useful exchange of views on major regional issues," he posted on X.

Jaishankar also had a meeting with the Vice President of Yemen.

"A cordial meeting with Vice President @AidrosAlzubidi of Yemen today in New York. Reaffirmed India’s support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Yemen," he posted on X.

